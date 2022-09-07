EAM Investors LLC Invests $1.79 Million in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 47,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at $146,173,000. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in United States Steel in the first quarter worth $62,648,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,969,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,015,000 after purchasing an additional 742,370 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,086,000 after acquiring an additional 573,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on X. StockNews.com cut United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group set a $23.00 price objective on United States Steel in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on United States Steel from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.05.

United States Steel Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of X stock opened at $21.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.43. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $39.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 49.21%. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 1.17%.

United States Steel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.