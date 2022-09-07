EAM Investors LLC Reduces Stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

EAM Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,418 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,515 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Pure Storage by 234.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on Pure Storage to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Pure Storage from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Pure Storage Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $28.73 on Wednesday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $36.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.50.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $646.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.06 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 8.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

