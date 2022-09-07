EAM Investors LLC Sells 1,512 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

EAM Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 14,136 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after buying an additional 33,432 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,732 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $164,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,478.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $164,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,478.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel C. Mayer sold 2,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $109,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $490,560 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SEAS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $76.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $92.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.44.

SEAS opened at $50.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.66. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $76.57.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 227.46% and a net margin of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $504.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

