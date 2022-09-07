EAM Investors LLC Takes $1.74 Million Position in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 45,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZEUS. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Olympic Steel in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Olympic Steel by 17.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Olympic Steel during the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Olympic Steel during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Olympic Steel Stock Performance

Olympic Steel Announces Dividend

Shares of ZEUS opened at $26.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.62 and its 200-day moving average is $31.11. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.92 and a 12-month high of $43.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.39 million, a P/E ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.88%.

About Olympic Steel

(Get Rating)

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and storage metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

