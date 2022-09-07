Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) fell 8.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.46 and last traded at $13.46. 7,972 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,541,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ESTE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Earthstone Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Earthstone Energy Trading Down 6.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.42.

Insider Transactions at Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $472.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.03 million. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 426.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 26,132 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $288,758.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 439,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,851,789.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jay Frederick Joliat bought 20,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.66 per share, for a total transaction of $235,963.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 26,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $288,758.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 439,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,851,789.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Earthstone Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 44.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Earthstone Energy by 71.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Earthstone Energy by 17.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

Featured Articles

