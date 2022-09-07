Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON) vs. O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Head to Head Survey

Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON – Get Rating) and O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Ebang International has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, O2Micro International has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.2% of Ebang International shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of O2Micro International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ebang International N/A N/A N/A O2Micro International 8.33% 7.98% 6.74%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ebang International and O2Micro International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Ebang International and O2Micro International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ebang International $51.45 million 1.29 $4.43 million N/A N/A O2Micro International $101.10 million 0.93 $12.11 million $0.26 12.39

O2Micro International has higher revenue and earnings than Ebang International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ebang International and O2Micro International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ebang International 0 0 0 0 N/A O2Micro International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

O2Micro International beats Ebang International on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ebang International

Ebang International Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines under the Ebit brand in China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services that enable customers to operate mining machines remotely; and routine maintenance services, as well as engages in the development of proprietary cryptocurrency exchange platform. In addition, the company offers fiber-optic communication access devices, including multiprotocol label switching fiber-optic access network devices, multi-service access platform integrated business access devices, and wavelength-division multiplexing fiber-optic devices; and enterprise convergent terminal products, which consists gigabit passive optical network, enterprise cloud gateway devices, industrial Internet of Things access devices, and business enterprise smart wireless access devices. It serves the blockchain and telecommunications industries. The company also provides foreign exchange trading and digital currency transfer services, as well as deals in virtual currencies. It sells its blockchain products directly, as well as through its website; and telecommunication products under the EBANG brand name primarily through supplier contracts. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, Korea, the Philippines, Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manages and provides power for LCD and LED lighting; controls and monitors battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; performs DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources. Its products are primarily used in the consumer electronics, computer, industrial, communication, and automotive markets for applications, including LCD and LED monitors, LCD and LED televisions, notebook and tablet computers, low/zero emission vehicles, mobile phones, power tools, energy efficient technology relating to batteries, LED lighting, and portable electronics devices. The company sells its products through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, or distributors to OEMs, ODMs, and module makers. It also licenses its proprietary intellectual property to third parties; and provides design and engineering support services. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

