EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.52

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.52 and last traded at $17.79, with a volume of 149489 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on SATS shares. StockNews.com raised EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on EchoStar from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

EchoStar Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EchoStar

EchoStar Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SATS. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of EchoStar by 196.3% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 155,658 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 103,121 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EchoStar by 42.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 44,704 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the second quarter worth about $169,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of EchoStar by 54.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 10,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in shares of EchoStar by 203.5% in the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 61,764 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 41,411 shares during the last quarter.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

