EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.52

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.52 and last traded at $17.79, with a volume of 149489 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.80.
A number of analysts recently commented on SATS shares. StockNews.com raised EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on EchoStar from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.08.
EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.
