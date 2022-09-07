Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Shares Up 8.3%

Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) rose 8.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.37 and last traded at $11.36. Approximately 1,674 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 158,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.
Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.15.
Insider Activity at Edgewise Therapeutics
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edgewise Therapeutics
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 11.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,815,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,410,000 after purchasing an additional 293,834 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,458,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,565,000 after acquiring an additional 33,257 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,055,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,934,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,211,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,748,000 after acquiring an additional 11,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 114.3% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 771,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 411,704 shares during the last quarter.
About Edgewise Therapeutics
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Edgewise Therapeutics (EWTX)
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
- 3 Low Beta Defensive Stocks for a Tough Market
- It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.