Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Shares Up 8.3%

Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) rose 8.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.37 and last traded at $11.36. Approximately 1,674 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 158,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.15.

Insider Activity at Edgewise Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edgewise Therapeutics

In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, General Counsel John R. Moore sold 22,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $146,480.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, General Counsel John R. Moore sold 31,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total transaction of $226,558.62. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel John R. Moore sold 22,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $146,480.74. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,376 shares of company stock worth $592,289.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 11.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,815,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,410,000 after purchasing an additional 293,834 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,458,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,565,000 after acquiring an additional 33,257 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,055,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,934,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,211,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,748,000 after acquiring an additional 11,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 114.3% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 771,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 411,704 shares during the last quarter.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.

