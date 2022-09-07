Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences comprises 1.2% of Ignite Planners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 9,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 21,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 701 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $1,728,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,683,416.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $694,507.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 202,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,394,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $1,728,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,683,416.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,128 shares of company stock worth $8,273,103 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 1.4 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.19.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.31. The stock had a trading volume of 60,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,692. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $55.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $131.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.82.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.