Element Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NI. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of NiSource by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,159,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676,623 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of NiSource by 45,333.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,399,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392,329 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of NiSource by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,369,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,896 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NiSource by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,148,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,701 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of NiSource by 247.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,021,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,000 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NiSource Stock Performance

NI traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,611,071. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $32.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.74 and its 200-day moving average is $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.38.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). NiSource had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Edward Jones raised NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on NiSource to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.29.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Articles

