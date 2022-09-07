Element Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,310 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 16,125.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $145,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,773.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $104,286.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,345.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,872,773.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CSGP traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,646. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.13. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $101.05. The company has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 11.95, a current ratio of 11.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 16.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.38.

About CoStar Group

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

