Element Capital Management LLC Invests $392,000 in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,898 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 981.4% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen downgraded shares of V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on V.F. from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on V.F. from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

V.F. Stock Up 1.4 %

V.F. Announces Dividend

V.F. stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.82. 22,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,285,701. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.46 and its 200 day moving average is $50.33. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $40.06 and a 52 week high of $78.91. The company has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,374.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,374.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,860. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Stories

