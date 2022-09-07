Element Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 116.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 123.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total value of $2,009,109.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,495,111.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.8 %

RSG traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.22. The company had a trading volume of 5,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,192. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.89. The company has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.57 and a 52 week high of $148.26.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 42.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.33.

About Republic Services

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.