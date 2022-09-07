Element Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,596,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,890,225,000 after acquiring an additional 807,830 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,333,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,682,574,000 after buying an additional 546,867 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $656,403,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $568,757,000 after buying an additional 52,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,700,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,203,000 after buying an additional 49,455 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total value of $252,395.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,105.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MAA stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.51. 2,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,132. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.98. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.85 and a 52-week high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $495.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 98.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $221.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $212.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.64.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

