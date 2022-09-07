Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

EARN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to $9.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EARN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 17,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EARN stock opened at $7.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.62. The firm has a market cap of $100.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.67. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $12.44.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -41.92%.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

