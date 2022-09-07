Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 414,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.07% of Emerson Electric worth $40,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMR. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 961,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,249,000 after purchasing an additional 54,226 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 31.8% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.2% in the first quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 52,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on EMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $82.44. The company had a trading volume of 209,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,232. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.09. The stock has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.45 and its 200 day moving average is $88.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

