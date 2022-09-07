EMG Holdings L.P. Purchases 19,094 Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

EMG Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 927,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,094 shares during the period. Ellington Financial accounts for approximately 1.4% of EMG Holdings L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. EMG Holdings L.P.’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $16,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Ellington Financial by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 82.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Ellington Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Ellington Financial in the first quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Ellington Financial in the first quarter worth $190,000. 54.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Ellington Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

EFC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.15. 6,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 25.88 and a current ratio of 25.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.07. Ellington Financial Inc. has a one year low of $12.74 and a one year high of $18.95.

Ellington Financial Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.72%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -782.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Ellington Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ellington Financial to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.65.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.