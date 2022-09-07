EMG Holdings L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC)

EMG Holdings L.P. lowered its position in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,392 shares during the quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. owned 0.34% of Golden Arrow Merger worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GAMC. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger by 3.4% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 45,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 29,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger by 53.8% during the first quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 21,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,357 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Golden Arrow Merger by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 39,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 10,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Arrow Merger in the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Golden Arrow Merger Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GAMC remained flat at $9.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,967. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.77. Golden Arrow Merger Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $9.88.

Golden Arrow Merger Company Profile

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

