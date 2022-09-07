EMG Holdings L.P. Sells 14,610 Shares of Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM)

EMG Holdings L.P. decreased its position in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,610 shares during the quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Clarim Acquisition worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Clarim Acquisition by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,154,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,993 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Clarim Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $12,430,000. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clarim Acquisition by 36.9% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 236,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 63,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clarim Acquisition by 1,213.8% during the fourth quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 436,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 403,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

Clarim Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRM traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $9.86. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,600. Clarim Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $9.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.81.

About Clarim Acquisition

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer-facing e-commerce sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

