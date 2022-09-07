EMG Holdings L.P. Sells 20,235 Shares of Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB)

EMG Holdings L.P. lowered its stake in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,235 shares during the quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. owned 0.09% of Gores Technology Partners II worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II in the 1st quarter valued at $391,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in Gores Technology Partners II by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gores Technology Partners II by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,264,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,364,000 after acquiring an additional 173,383 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Gores Technology Partners II by 904.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,004,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,820,000 after acquiring an additional 904,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in Gores Technology Partners II during the 1st quarter worth $489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Gores Technology Partners II alerts:

Gores Technology Partners II Price Performance

GTPB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.84. 689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,325. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.79. Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $9.92.

Gores Technology Partners II Profile

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was inception in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Technology Partners II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Technology Partners II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.