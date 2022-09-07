EMG Holdings L.P. Sells 58,472 Shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII)

EMG Holdings L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 141,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,472 shares during the quarter. EMG Holdings L.P.’s holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 32,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 17,667 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at $489,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III alerts:

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III Price Performance

NASDAQ HIII remained flat at $9.82 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,267. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $9.88.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III Company Profile

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.