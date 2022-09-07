EMG Holdings L.P. Takes Position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNFI. JCP Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the first quarter valued at $10,089,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,056,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,471,000 after acquiring an additional 239,912 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the first quarter valued at $8,103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $8,232,000. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 4.9% during the first quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 3,196,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,181,000 after purchasing an additional 149,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Price Performance

United Natural Foods stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,682. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.88. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.63 and a 12 month high of $57.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNFI shares. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Natural Foods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Further Reading

