EMG Holdings L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU)

EMG Holdings L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,962 shares during the quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. owned about 0.42% of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $452,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 56,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 30,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter worth $551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANZU traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,134. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $9.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.79.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.