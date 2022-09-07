Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.28

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.28 and last traded at $3.38, with a volume of 19898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.
Several research analysts recently commented on EQX shares. National Bank Financial cut Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Equinox Gold from C$16.25 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Equinox Gold from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Equinox Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.55.
The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.
