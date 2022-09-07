Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Ambarella, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ambarella in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.30). The consensus estimate for Ambarella’s current full-year earnings is ($1.48) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ambarella’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.13) EPS.

AMBA has been the subject of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Ambarella from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ambarella to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Ambarella from $170.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Ambarella from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Ambarella from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ambarella presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.13.

Ambarella Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $61.81 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.97. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.22 and a beta of 1.52. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $80.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $55,425.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,335.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 704 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total value of $46,654.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,351.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $55,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,310,335.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,297 shares of company stock valued at $688,055 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambarella

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ambarella by 585.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Ambarella in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Ambarella in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

