Eskay Mining (CVE:ESK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.50

Shares of Eskay Mining Corp. (CVE:ESK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.50 and last traded at C$1.55, with a volume of 69911 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.58.

Eskay Mining Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$273.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91.

Eskay Mining Company Profile

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. It holds 100% interests in the St. Andrew Goldfield project located at Eskay Creek; Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide project situated in the Golden Triangle; and Corey mineral claims located in the Skeena Mining division.

