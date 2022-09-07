Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lowered its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth about $197,690,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,705,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,072 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,431,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,403 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,769,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,616,000 after acquiring an additional 800,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 948,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,932,000 after acquiring an additional 640,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WTRG traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $49.45. 23,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,666. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.65.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $448.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.00 million. Research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 67.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, HSBC raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.60.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

