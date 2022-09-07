EUNO (EUNO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.45 Million

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 30.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 7th. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EUNO has a market cap of $1.45 million and $618.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EUNO has traded 69.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00250510 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 41.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000078 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,643,880,051 coins. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

