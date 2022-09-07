Excelsior Capital Limited (ECL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 4th

Excelsior Capital Limited (ASX:ECL – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Monday, September 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Sunday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 4th. This is a positive change from Excelsior Capital’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

Excelsior Capital Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

Excelsior Capital Company Profile

Excelsior Capital Limited manufactures and distributes electrical cables, connectors, and related components in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Investment Portfolio. It offers electrical cables under the XLPE, Hartland, and Aflex brands. The company also provides cords and cable assemblies for use in medical, technology, lighting and entertainment, and original manufacture equipment markets; and underground couplers and receptacle products for mining and construction industries.

