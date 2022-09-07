Excelsior Capital Limited (ECL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 4th

Excelsior Capital Limited (ASX:ECL – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Monday, September 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Sunday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 4th. This is a positive change from Excelsior Capital’s previous final dividend of $0.02.
Excelsior Capital Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.
Excelsior Capital Company Profile
