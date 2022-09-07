Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Now Covered by Analysts at TD Securities

Equities researchers at TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$66.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$55.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$56.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$56.50 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.40.

Shares of TSE EIF traded down C$0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$46.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.89. Exchange Income has a 12 month low of C$37.79 and a 12 month high of C$51.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$45.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$43.80. The stock has a market cap of C$1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07.

In other news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$41.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$418,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$418,500.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

