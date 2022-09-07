Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Shares Gap Down to $13.82

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.82, but opened at $13.13. Expro Group shares last traded at $13.05, with a volume of 2,033 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Expro Group from $22.50 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Expro Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Expro Group ( NYSE:XPRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.30). Expro Group had a negative net margin of 12.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $313.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.90 million.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Expro Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its position in Expro Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 65,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Expro Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expro Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 576,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Expro Group by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expro Group Company Profile

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

