Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 974,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 166,908 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $80,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 236.8% in the first quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA now owns 522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.74.

XOM stock opened at $94.95 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.96 and a twelve month high of $105.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $395.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

