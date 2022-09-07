FaraLand (FARA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $57,424.00

FaraLand (FARA) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. FaraLand has a market cap of $1.36 million and $57,424.00 worth of FaraLand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FaraLand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0527 or 0.00000273 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, FaraLand has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005177 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001736 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002461 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.43 or 0.00856425 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015982 BTC.
FaraLand Profile
FaraLand’s total supply is 99,930,069 coins and its circulating supply is 25,907,304 coins. FaraLand’s official Twitter account is @faraland_io.
Buying and Selling FaraLand
Receive News & Updates for FaraLand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FaraLand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.