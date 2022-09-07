Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

FAST has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fastenal from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Stock Down 0.3 %

FAST opened at $50.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.19 and a 200 day moving average of $53.24. The company has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.27%.

Fastenal announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,302.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 678 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.18 per share, with a total value of $33,344.04. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,072.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,302.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,736 shares of company stock worth $131,599. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastenal

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 35,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Fastenal by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.