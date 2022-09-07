Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC trimmed its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.6 %

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $89.40 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $130.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.78.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.81.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.