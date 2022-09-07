Financial Advisors Network Inc. Acquires 630 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 0.8% of Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,168,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868,493 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mastercard by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,766,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,927 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,148,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,429,311,000 after purchasing an additional 421,767 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Mastercard by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,789,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,314,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,107,220,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MA. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.09.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MA traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $326.12. 49,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,226,865. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $303.65 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $338.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

