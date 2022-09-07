Financial Advisors Network Inc. Acquires New Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,883,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 32.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,423,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,795,000 after purchasing an additional 346,118 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,990,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,940,000 after purchasing an additional 296,552 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,596,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,105,000 after purchasing an additional 254,033 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 131.3% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 226,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,944,000 after purchasing an additional 128,600 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDXX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.57.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $12.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $354.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,550. The firm has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $375.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $426.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.50 and a twelve month high of $695.18.

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.