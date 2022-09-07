Financial Advisors Network Inc. Has $2.33 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 1,532.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,824 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 448.9% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,067 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,185,000 after purchasing an additional 44,217 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 621.0% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 120,918 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,431,000 after purchasing an additional 104,148 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 89,974 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,263,000 after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,124,750 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,060,059,000 after buying an additional 2,114,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

META traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $159.31. The company had a trading volume of 420,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,396,984. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.10. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.25 and a 12-month high of $383.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,646,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total value of $56,734.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,170,987.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,934 shares of company stock worth $8,521,656 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

META has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.78.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

