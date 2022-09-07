Financial Advisors Network Inc. Invests $4.85 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 62,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,848,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,346,881. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.65 and a fifty-two week high of $82.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.40.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

