Financial Advisors Network Inc. Sells 426 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 140,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,231,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 53,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,895,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 2.4 %

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.18. 93,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,309,692. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.82. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EW. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.19.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $605,384.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,741.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $605,384.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,741.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $1,728,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,683,416.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,128 shares of company stock worth $8,273,103 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

