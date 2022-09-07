Financial Contrast: Olaplex (OLPX) and The Competition

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) is one of 26 publicly-traded companies in the “Toilet preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Olaplex to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Olaplex and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Olaplex 38.00% 59.00% 21.23% Olaplex Competitors -6.29% 36.98% 6.50%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.3% of Olaplex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Olaplex shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Olaplex 0 1 10 1 3.00 Olaplex Competitors 122 940 979 23 2.44

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Olaplex and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Olaplex presently has a consensus price target of $26.42, indicating a potential upside of 118.37%. As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies have a potential upside of 23.52%. Given Olaplex’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Olaplex is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Olaplex and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Olaplex $598.36 million $220.78 million 30.25 Olaplex Competitors $4.06 billion $334.00 million 38.80

Olaplex’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Olaplex. Olaplex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Olaplex beats its peers on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

