FinNexus Hits Market Capitalization of $20,623.47 (FNX)

FinNexus (FNX) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. FinNexus has a market cap of $20,623.47 and approximately $13.00 worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FinNexus coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FinNexus has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FinNexus alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005203 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,235.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005316 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005201 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002660 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00135058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00036717 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022889 BTC.

FinNexus Profile

FNX is a coin. It launched on August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 coins and its circulating supply is 34,472,130 coins. FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FinNexus is www.finnexus.io. The official message board for FinNexus is medium.com/finnexus.

FinNexus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus is the new open finance protocol being built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. The first iteration of FinNexus will be a marketplace for hybrid decentralized/traditional financial products. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FinNexus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FinNexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FinNexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FinNexus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.