First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 6,090 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 123,104 shares.The stock last traded at $39.14 and had previously closed at $39.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FRME shares. Raymond James upgraded First Merchants from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens boosted their target price on First Merchants to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on First Merchants to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get First Merchants alerts:

First Merchants Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.22.

First Merchants Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of First Merchants

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.54%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 3.6% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 7.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 9,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 5.1% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

About First Merchants

(Get Rating)

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.