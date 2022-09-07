First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Acquired by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CIBR. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 810.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,675,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,103,000 after buying an additional 2,381,861 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 11,657.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,723,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,543,000 after buying an additional 1,708,981 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,284,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,608,000 after buying an additional 284,870 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,180,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 335.7% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 305,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,213,000 after buying an additional 235,211 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.84. 19,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,549. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $38.08 and a 1-year high of $56.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%.

