First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX) Shares Down 0.5%

First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.32 and last traded at $15.32. Approximately 70 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.40.

First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX – Get Rating) by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,327 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 16.19% of First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.