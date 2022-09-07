Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.08-$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $600.00 million-$619.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $636.46 million. Five Below also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.26-$4.56 EPS.

NASDAQ FIVE traded up $9.98 on Wednesday, hitting $140.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,154,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,589. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32. Five Below has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $221.00.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). Five Below had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

FIVE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Five Below from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Five Below to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Five Below from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $169.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Five Below by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Five Below by 108.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Five Below by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

