Folder Protocol (FOL) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $12,786.00

Folder Protocol (FOL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Folder Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0152 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Folder Protocol has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. Folder Protocol has a market capitalization of $167,011.32 and approximately $12,786.00 worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 996.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $632.57 or 0.03289895 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005201 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.31 or 0.00859743 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00016452 BTC.

About Folder Protocol

Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,000,000 coins. Folder Protocol’s official Twitter account is @folderlabs. Folder Protocol’s official website is www.folderlabs.io. Folder Protocol’s official message board is folderlabs.medium.com.

Folder Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folder Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Folder Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Folder Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

