Folder Protocol (FOL) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $12,786.00

Folder Protocol (FOL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Folder Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0152 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Folder Protocol has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. Folder Protocol has a market capitalization of $167,011.32 and approximately $12,786.00 worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 996.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $632.57 or 0.03289895 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005201 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001726 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002460 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.31 or 0.00859743 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00016452 BTC.
About Folder Protocol
Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,000,000 coins. Folder Protocol’s official Twitter account is @folderlabs. Folder Protocol’s official website is www.folderlabs.io. Folder Protocol’s official message board is folderlabs.medium.com.
Folder Protocol Coin Trading
