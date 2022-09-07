Franchise Capital Ltd Invests $14.57 Million in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 64,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,571,000. Bill.com comprises about 4.0% of Franchise Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth about $606,000. Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $427,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 2,142.9% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 36,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,200,000 after purchasing an additional 34,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Bill.com Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BILL traded up $4.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.23. The stock had a trading volume of 22,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,214. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.87 and a 12 month high of $348.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.33. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.32 and a beta of 2.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.10 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 51.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 155.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Bill.com from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Bill.com to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bill.com

In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 3,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $592,377.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,609,936.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 3,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $592,377.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,609,936.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 8,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,519,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,226 shares in the company, valued at $13,339,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,913 shares of company stock valued at $28,740,265 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bill.com

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.