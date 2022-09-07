FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $48.02

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $48.02 and last traded at $48.54, with a volume of 84270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.83.

FUJIFILM Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.79.

About FUJIFILM

(Get Rating)

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the three areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FUJIFILM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FUJIFILM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.