FW Thorpe (LON:TFW) Stock Price Down 0.7%

FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 350 ($4.23) and last traded at GBX 357.50 ($4.32). 23 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 15,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 360 ($4.35).

FW Thorpe Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £418.96 million and a PE ratio of 2,553.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 365.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 411.69.

FW Thorpe Company Profile

FW Thorpe Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies professional lighting equipment in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers professional lighting and control systems, including recessed, surface, and suspended luminaires; emergency lighting systems; hazardous area lighting; high and low bay luminaires; lighting controls; and exterior lighting products for commercial, industrial, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, display, and hospitality markets.

